Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $292,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,039 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $219.66 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $194.30 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.72 and a 200-day moving average of $260.00.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $22.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.71.

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

