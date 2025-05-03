Ariel Investments LLC Sells 20,817 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Ariel Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,817 shares during the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare comprises approximately 2.3% of Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $215,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,570.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 636,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,667,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $40,009,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 71,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $84.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $80.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

