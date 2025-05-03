Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $307,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,921,367,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,310,000 after purchasing an additional 571,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,580,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

