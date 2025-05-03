Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 58,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after buying an additional 49,050 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 53,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,234,000 after buying an additional 1,484,562 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.33.

Datadog Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average is $126.47.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total value of $18,148,051.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. The trade was a 28.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $862,646.16. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 185,871 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 512,561 shares of company stock valued at $57,166,767. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

