Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 9,843.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,864,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795,792 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,249,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,326,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,746 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $55,271,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $6,900,748.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,973 shares of company stock valued at $29,370,872. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of IRM stock opened at $95.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.25. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

