ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. ALLETE comprises about 7.0% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.44% of ALLETE worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.05. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $61.51 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.19%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

