Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 9,596 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,829 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,424,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,235,157,000 after purchasing an additional 163,983 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in Adobe by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 3,136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.88.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $380.87 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $162.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

