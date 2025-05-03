Axa S.A. Has $113.08 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 695,316 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 287,167 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $113,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $611,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,971,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average of $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 39.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

