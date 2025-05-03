Aristotle Capital Management LLC Has $9.90 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,364 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $168.55 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

