American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for 1.8% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in CBRE Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $190,695,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $175,978,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 11,750.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,232,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,558 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $126.64 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.24 and a 52 week high of $147.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.99. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.