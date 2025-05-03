Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,045,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 158,738 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 2.8% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aristotle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,434,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $187.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.30. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

