483 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BSX opened at $104.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $107.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $130.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,592.37. This represents a 11.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,845.33. The trade was a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,009 shares of company stock worth $14,407,381. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

