Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Reduced by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $84.28 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $176.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.81.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

