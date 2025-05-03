Pivotal Research Lowers Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $100.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Pivotal Research from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $61.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -69.16 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $561,913.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,485. This trade represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,486.34. This represents a 48.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,111 shares of company stock valued at $6,575,362 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,570 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Roku by 663.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,644,000 after buying an additional 2,030,036 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 505.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Roku by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after acquiring an additional 726,077 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

