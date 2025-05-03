Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Purchases 20,500 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 341.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,947,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 67,209 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 784,378 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,459,000 after purchasing an additional 99,561 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.02. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,626 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

