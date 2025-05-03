Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,037 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $149.59 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $150.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.98.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus set a $148.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.71.

Get Our Latest Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.