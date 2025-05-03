Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Makes New Investment in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everus from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everus news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This represents a 30.89 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,562.56. This represents a 10.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everus Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:ECG opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Everus has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $77.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.76.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

