Accredited Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 283.0% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 285.7% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,720,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,348 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $26.10 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

