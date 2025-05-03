Apex Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Apex Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 1.6% of Apex Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after acquiring an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,081,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,682,000 after purchasing an additional 889,193 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,162,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,473,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,577,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $115.57 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

