Arrowroot Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.1% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $488.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.52. The company has a market cap of $306.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

