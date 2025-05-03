Piper Sandler Lowers Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $109.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $109.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.77.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $115.51.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 87,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.72 per share, with a total value of $2,499,989.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,989.84. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.