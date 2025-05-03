Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $6.19 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,662 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $148.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average is $161.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

