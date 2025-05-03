Aspire Growth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,677 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,877,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 452,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,295,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,725,000 after acquiring an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $193.02 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $169.32 and a one year high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.89.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

