Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 13,577 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,801,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,129,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,685,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,852,000 after acquiring an additional 328,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,371,000 after purchasing an additional 281,084 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $92.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $95.12.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

