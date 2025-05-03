Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 39,994 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,994 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 6.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $88,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.85. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

