Advanced Portfolio Management LLC Makes New Investment in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 165,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,000. UBS Group makes up 5.9% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 71,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in UBS Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,110,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,619,000 after acquiring an additional 701,976 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,838,000.

Shares of UBS opened at $30.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

