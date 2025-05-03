Freestone Grove Partners LP Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DexCom by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $81.62 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $132.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 32,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $2,287,209.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,183,401.02. This trade represents a 8.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $914,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,926 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,384. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

