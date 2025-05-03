Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 5,040 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. The trade was a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Citigroup lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

