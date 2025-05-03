Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 1,270 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $4,139,000. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $936,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Airbnb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total value of $809,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,844,745.04. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,998,846 shares of company stock valued at $272,488,196. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $165.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.97.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.