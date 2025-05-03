Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $771,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,259 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.09.

NYSE FCX opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

