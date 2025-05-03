Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 167,560 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,560 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $57,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $459.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

