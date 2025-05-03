Comerica Bank Sells 4,827 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 48,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,927,000 after buying an additional 58,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Melius Research raised Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.10.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $249.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.20 and its 200-day moving average is $266.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 12,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.63, for a total transaction of $3,610,934.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,393.97. The trade was a 29.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

