Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 499.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,971 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,010,000 after purchasing an additional 177,061 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 146,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $54.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.30.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 221.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.