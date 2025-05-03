UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,467 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5 %

UNH opened at $398.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $495.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $393.11 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $664.00 to $563.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $650.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.86.

Get Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.