Arrowroot Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $569.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $554.63 and its 200 day moving average is $583.16. The company has a market capitalization of $575.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.