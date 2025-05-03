Arrowroot Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arrowroot Family Office LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
IVV stock opened at $569.34 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $554.63 and its 200 day moving average is $583.16. The company has a market capitalization of $575.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
