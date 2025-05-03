Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $866,000 Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $136.81 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,802.30. This trade represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading set a $190.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.70.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

