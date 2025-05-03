Boothbay Fund Management LLC Buys 708 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 475 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Solar from $235.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Solar from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.87.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $130.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $262,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,890 shares in the company, valued at $14,965,287.50. This represents a 1.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 599 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $80,116.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,648.75. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,311 shares of company stock worth $4,767,158. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

