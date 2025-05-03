ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Sells 114,072 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,072 shares during the period. HealthEquity accounts for approximately 1.1% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $83,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $8,024,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $446,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,842.85. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,432 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
HealthEquity Stock Up 3.0 %
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.
HealthEquity Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
