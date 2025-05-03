Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,272,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 183,178 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems comprises about 1.7% of ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $123,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 237.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $95.66 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $355.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Merit Medical Systems

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $2,487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,803.50. This represents a 39.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,657 shares in the company, valued at $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.