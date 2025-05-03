Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 28,723 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,491,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $560,764,000 after buying an additional 928,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,138,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $67.49 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus set a $77.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

