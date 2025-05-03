Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 147.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,911 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in LivaNova by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in LivaNova by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 99,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 56,580 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $36.78 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded LivaNova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

