The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

EL stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $139.34. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.79%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.