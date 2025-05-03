Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $6.06 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,795 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,084,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 209,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 111,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,881.80. This represents a 9.86 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

