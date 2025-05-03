The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,191 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $42,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,673,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,536,000 after purchasing an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 67,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 21,377 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,041 shares of company stock valued at $41,072,558 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

