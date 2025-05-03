Ariel Investments LLC Buys 847 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $31,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,825,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,814,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 86,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at $915,379.20. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $102.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $122.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

