Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Bought by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Alamos Gold comprises about 1.5% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $9,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 296.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,375,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $100,694,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after buying an additional 2,867,027 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $34,869,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $28,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

