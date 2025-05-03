Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on INCY. William Blair lowered Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $62.53 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.60, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $1,340,735.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,150.23. This represents a 37.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,475 shares of company stock worth $2,424,751. 17.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,890,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,519,000 after buying an additional 801,090 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 861.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 891,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,587,000 after buying an additional 798,877 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 581.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 813,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after buying an additional 693,782 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Incyte by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,201,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,959,000 after acquiring an additional 595,741 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

