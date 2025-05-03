Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 560,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,829 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises 2.0% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $184,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,919,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,676,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $342,686,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $245,106,000 after acquiring an additional 91,690 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 618,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO opened at $236.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.38 and a 52 week high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.81. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 71.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $409.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.40.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

