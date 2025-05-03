Ariel Investments LLC Has $197.49 Million Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Ariel Investments LLC decreased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,580,136 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 536,112 shares during the period. ADT comprises 2.1% of Ariel Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 3.15% of ADT worth $197,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th.

ADT Trading Up 1.6 %

ADT stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Further Reading

