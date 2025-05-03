Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Increases Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

ZBRA stock opened at $255.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.52 and a 200 day moving average of $342.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

